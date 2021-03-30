There’s so much culture to check out this week…

You don’t have to spend a lot of time researching places to go to for a culture dose this week in Dubai as there is so much going on in the city. Dubai Design District (d3), the hot spot for arts and culture, is one to add to your list as an exhibition called ‘Rethink the Regular’ is running until Saturday, April 3.

The art exhibition is part of a new global campaign for the post-pandemic world which aims to encourage the world’s most brilliant minds to come together and see design in a new light.

Here’s what you’ll find at the Rethink the Regular art exhibition in Dubai

Car lovers, you will be able to check out a number of classic cars on display including the His Highness Sheikh Zayed’s official Range Rover, an original Dodge Challenger from The Dukes of Hazzard and a 1962 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud and more.

For those fans of art, a number of eye-catching installations and art exhibitions can be found around the district. One you don’t want to miss is the mural created by Street Art Legend, Shepard Fairey.

The contemporary US street artist is famed for creating the iconic ‘Hope’ poster of Barack Obama in 2008, and he now has his first-ever exhibition in the Middle East located at d3. The two murals facing each other called ‘Rise Above Dove’ and ‘Rise Above Peace Fingers’ reflect the harmony and values deeply rooted within the UAE culture.

And of course, don’t skip checking out the underground parking space at Building 2 and 6 where you can immerse yourself in the stunning art created by graffiti artist Myneandyours.

There will even be a series of free workshops taking place by Tashkeel, the Dubai-based multidisciplinary art and design organisation.

For fashion lovers, take a catwalk around d3 and explore the jaw-dropping fashion pop-ups on display.

And of course, foodies will be able to indulge in a special discounted menu at three restaurants: Emirati eatery Smat, Italian street food destination Vicolo, and the wellness-inspired Anamoia Cafe.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of d3 stated, ‘Through our Rethink the Regular campaign, we aim to inspire people and businesses to create new ideas and concepts in Dubai that move the world forward.’

For more information on what you can get up to at d3, visit this link here.

Dubai Design District, Al Khail Road, Dubai. Tel: (04) 433 3000. @d3dubai

Images: d3