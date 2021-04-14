Sponsored: Amaseena’s iftar menu offers up authentic Arabic cuisine during the holy month…

Looking for a spot to celebrate the Holy Month with the family? Amaseena at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR is one restaurant to check out.

Located on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, you’ll dine in Bedouin-inspired tents surrounded by Arabic music while you tuck into authentic Arabic cuisine including traditional favourites and delicacies. Served from nine food stations, expect food from Morocco and Lebanon as well as signature Persian dishes.

Iftar is Dhs249 per person including Ramadan juices and water. Little ones ages six to 12 dine at 50 per cent off and under-fives dine for free. Suhoor is for adults only and dishes on the a la carte menu start from Dhs35. Shisha will also be available.

You can also enjoy Amaseena at home

Want to stay in with the family? The restaurant is offering up food packages that you can enjoy in the comforts of your own home. There are three options: bronze for Dhs680, silver for Dhs900 and gold box for Dhs1,350.

Based on your choice, the boxes can serve four to six and each box comes packed with a feast of Amaseena favourites that you can enjoy in the comforts of your own home.

The rich offering includes dates and dry fruits, juices, varieties of hot and cold mezzah, soups, main courses that include kebab, lamb chops, lobster, stuffed baby chicken and of course, a variety of desserts.

Orders need to be placed 48 hours in advance and must be collected at the Lobby Lounge from 8am to 9pm.

Save with MORE CRAVINGS BY MARRIOTT BONVOYTM

This dedicated platform brings together the UAE’s best Iftar and Suhoor offers available across all Marriott International properties.

During the first week of Ramadan, participating restaurants will be offering a 2 for 1 deal on Iftar and Suhoor and guests can even earn points when they dine. For every Dhs3.6 spent, members will be rewarded 10 points which can be redeemed for free nights, flights, culinary experiences in the UAE and more.

To avail visit morecravings.com when making your bookings.

For reservations and more information, call 04 318 6150, email dine.dubai@ritzcarlton.com or visit amaseenadubai.com/ramadan

Images: The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR