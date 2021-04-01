Because what else is there to do on a staycation?

Dubai Food Festival is underway and there are so many cool foodie experiences to enjoy throughout the month. New to this year are several ‘Foodcations’ taking place across the city, offering guests a one-off chance to enjoy a food-filled staycation in some of Dubai’s best hotels.

Here are six of the best foodcations to check out in Dubai.

Armani Hotel Dubai

Enjoy a two-night stay in an Armani Classic Room for two people with breakfast every morning, and a three-course set menu lunch as well as an exclusive chef’s table lunch experience with Chef Giovanni. If you’re keen for dinner too you’ll be able to redeem 10 per cent off at any of the restaurants.

Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, March 25 to April 17, Dhs4,620 for two people, two nights. Tel: (0)4 888 3888. armanihoteldubai.com

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Enjoy a stylish getaway with an exclusive rate at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. Experience a luxurious two-night stay in a Grand Deluxe Room, complimentary daily breakfast for two adults, a set menu dinner in Olea or Salero for two people and a 20 percent discount at all of the restaurants during your stay.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, March 25 to April 17, Dhs1,185 for two people, two nights. Tel: (0)4 341 000. kempinski.com/dubai

Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel

For Dhs999, two guests can enjoy a night at Dukes The Palm, with complimentary breakfast at the Great British Restaurant as well as a three-course set menu dinner at Khyber or West 14th Steakhouse. Guests will also get to enjoy 20 per cent off on food and beverages at the hotel’s other outlets.

Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, March 25 to April 17, Dhs999 for two people, one night. Tel: (0)4 455 1111. offers.dukesthepalm.com/special-offers

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort

Dubai’s desert resort hotel, Bab Al Shams, is offering guests a two night stay for two people, priced at Dhs2,500. The staycation includes dinner at Al Hadheerah, served across eight live cooking stations, plus breakfast the next morning overlooking the dunes at Al Forsan.

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, March 25 to April 17, Dhs2,500 for two people, two nights. Tel: (0)4 809 6150. babalshams.com

The H Dubai

The foodcation at The H Dubai lets guests choose from any of the four venues. The one-night stay is priced at Dhs999 per couple, and upon arrival you can book into your chosen dinner venue. Guests will also have the opportunity to try a pastry class in the kitchen, and enjoy a complimentary breakfast the following morning at Eat and Meat restaurant.

The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, March 25 to April 17, Dhs999 for two people, one night. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com

Raffles Dubai

Guests will have the chance to get in on the action at Raffles Dubai, as after checking in, you’ll have the chance to enjoy an Italian cooking class in the kitchen. This will be followed by a special dinner Arabic set menu for two at Raffles Garden. In the morning, you’ll receive a lavish breakfast in one of the largest guest rooms in the city, priced at Dhs1,760 per couple.

Raffles Dubai, Wafi, March 25 to April 17, Dhs1,760 for two people, one night. Tel: (0)4 324 8888. raffles.com/dubai