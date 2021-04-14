Do a few good deeds this Holy Month…

As the world continues to battle the pandemic, there a many who are struggling and in need of a helping hand. And if you are in a position to help, there are several initiatives going on around the UAE during the month of Ramadan.

Zakat is one of the five pillars of Islam and Muslims are taught to give a certain percentage of their wealth to charity.

Here’s a list of initiatives in Dubai you can support:

Sheikh Mohammed’s 100 million meal campaign

Following the success of last year’s 10 million meal campaign, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the ‘100 million meals campaign’ – the largest campaign of its kind in the region. The campaign is set to raise 100 million dirhams to provide 100 million meals for disadvantaged individuals and families. There are three ways you can donate which you can learn about here.

100millionmeals.ae

Ramadan Heros with Dubai Culture

Dubai Culture has teamed up with online food ordering company, talabat to offer up Iftar meals or providing Ramadan boxes of food supplies to hardworking labourers and needy families. All you need to do is download the talabat app (available on both iOS and Android) if you don’t already have it and head to Ramadan Heros (you can search for this in the search bar). Once you pick and pay for your donation, it will be delivered safely to beneficiaries’ houses across Dubai. Read more here.

Donate via the talabat app

Use the Majid Al Futtaim SHARE app

There’s a number of ways you can donate with the SHARE app. One way is to directly donate your points to support non-profit organisations like Al Jalila Foundation. Another way to donate is to use the SHARE app when dining at Majid Al Futtaim malls or hotel restaurants. If you spend more than Dhs50, SHARE will donate a meal on your behalf. Donations will be made through our Carrefour partner to support the Ramadan Boxes (in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent) and more. The initiative aims to feed 25,000 people.

More details on each initiative can be found at sharerewards.com/giveback

Join World Food Programme (WFP)

Millions of Muslims break their fast every day at sunset but sadly, some families including children face a never-ending fast. By donating with WFP, you will help the world’s largest humanitarian organization to deliver emergency food during Ramadan. Head to this link here to make your donations. You can make a one-off donation or make it monthly (you will be able to cancel at any time). For nearly Dhs150, you can provide vital emergency meals for 75 hungry people. Last year, WFP shared 9,544,657 meals and they aim to share more than that number this year.

Make your donations on donatenow.wfp.org/ramadan-appeal

Share the meal with Careem

‘Eat a plate to 2 fill a plate’ is a program in the UAE that allows Careem Customers to directly donate a meal to someone in need. With every meal a customer purchases, Careem’s partner restaurant will donate a meal to a child through the ‘Share the meal foundation’. To see a list of restaurants, head to ‘food’ on the app and then ”Eat a plate to 2 fill a plate’. Some restaurants have picked dedicated meals on their menu to donate while others have kept their entire menu open for the campaign.

Download the app and donate here.

Nefsy

The UAE is turning 50 this years and keeping this in mind, Nefsy plans to feed 50,000 people during the holy month. On the website, you can find a number of ways you can donate to help make a difference in someone’s life. You donate Dhs10 that will pay for an iftar meal for one person, donate Dhs200 for a dry food box that will feed a family of five for 30 days and more.

Make your donations on nefsy.com

Purchase an iftar box for just Dhs24

The Yellow Chilli has an iftar charity box for just Dhs24. It includes a selection of dates, mixed fruits, rose milk, chicken tikka biryani, gulab jamun (a cottage cheese dessert), and water. For an additional Dhs5 you can also get kanda bhajis (onion fritters) and kebabs added on. Choose to either have the box delivered to yourself or directly to the person who needs it.

Call 800 75892 to place your orders.

