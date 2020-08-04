The iconic pyramid shaped hotel was the only UAE hotel to make the top 10…

Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards 2020 has named Raffles Dubai the 10th best hotel in the world. The iconic Pyramid shaped hotel was the only UAE based hotel to make it into the top 25 ‘Best of the Best’ list, beating resorts in Maldives, Mauritius and Mexico.

The list is built from customer feedback on the Tripadvisor platform from 2019. The property is currently number one out of 712 hotels in Dubai, with an impressive 4,647 five-star Tripadvisor reviews.

Guests were keen to comment on the hotel’s top customer service and hospitality, as well as the facilities which includes seven food and beverage outlets. The stunning resort is also home to a luxurious spa and outdoor pool.

A total of 25 hotels made the list, with nine others beating Raffles to the top spot. The coveted list was announced as follows:

1. Viroth’s Hotel (Cambodia)

2. Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa (Vietnam)

3. Tulemar Bungalows & Villas (Costa Rica)

4. Quinta Jardins do Lago (Portugal)

5. The Omnia (Switzerland)

6. The Upper House (Hong Kong,)

7. Valle D’incanto Midscale Hotel (Brazil)

8. Grand Velas Los Cabos (Mexico)

9. Constance Prince Maurice (Mauritius)

10. Raffles Dubai (UAE)

The list can also be sub-catagorised by region, with Raffles Dubai named as number one in the Middle East. Closely followed is Grosvenor House as the fourth best hotel in the Middle East, then The Palace at One&Only Royal Mirage in fifth.

Elsewhere in the Emirates, St. Regis Abu Dhabi made it to the seventh spot, while The Oberoi Beach Resort in Ajman was named the 10th best hotel in the Middle East, according to Tripadvisor reviewers.

