The pink coffee shop regularly tops the ‘world’s most Instagrammable cafe’ lists…

Here in Dubai, we’re not short of an Instagrammable cafe or two, but none are quite like famed floral cafe, EL&N London.

What’s On is delighted to share the news that EL&N London is opening in Dubai’s DIFC later this year. Set to launch in summer 2021, the pretty pink cafe is finally expanding overseas and will be located right next to another social media-famous venue: Saltbae Burger.

With nine branches in London already, EL&N has only been open since 2017 and has already taken England’s capital by storm.

Founded by Alexandra Miller, EL&N stands for ‘eat, live and nourish’, aiming to offer ‘the most delectable food and drink offering in a stunning setting, products for living a stylish life and a positive ethos to nourish your soul’.

Alexandra and her team of creatives design and execute all of the concepts from scratch, incorporating iconic flower walls, pink interiors and quirky alternative lattes to become one of the most Instagrammed locations in the world.

Think retro pink bicycles, neon slogans against pink flower walls, photogenic takeaway cups and candy-themed backdrops. For now, all we can see is a huge wrap around hoarding in Gate Avenue 3, with signage that says ‘Adventure awaits… but first, coffee’.

From the first EL&N cafe in Mayfair to opening in Dubai just four years later, it’s clear that Alexandra’s vision resonates with social media users around the world.

Armed ready to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, EL&N London, Dubai will offer a tempting range of food and cakes as well as speciality coffee for the caffeine lovers. This paired with EL&N’s signature interiors will make for a notable addition to the DIFC area.

EL&N London, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Dubai, opening Summer 2021. @eln_cafe

Image: What’s On/Instagram