A fresh Mediterranean breeze has hit the waterfront of Marsa Al Bateen Marina…

With the rhythmic rise of moored Marina yachts and the fragrance of freshly fired pizza in the air, this new Abu Dhabi restaurant is more than faintly reminiscent of a Tuscan holiday.

Seats

Medi Terra, has now opened on the seaside promenade of Marsa Al Bateen Marina. The culinary minds behind the concept have created a space that invites leisurely dining in a picturesque Riviera-style setting.

To make the most of the weather, or to shelter from it, there are options for both rustic-chic interior seating, and alfresco terrace top yacht-spotting.

Eats

The restaurant is plating up popular classics from a mixed Mediterranean menu, with particular focus paid to Italian cuisine.

Picture postcard starters include that European coastline staple of calamari served with creamy lemon aioli. Also here, front and centre with those big Med flavours are basil arancini filled with cheddar and mozzarella; and creamy burrata on a bed of red and yellow cherry tomatoes with arugula and balsamic reduction.

The signature seafood linguini is a big bowl of authentic Italian vibes; there is of course pizza and pasta for those covetous carb sessions; beef tenderloin; and braised chicken alfredo.

Treats

A collection of Euro-desserts are also available, but the restaurant’s reimagining of tiramisu might just be the cup-winner. The traditional sweet is finished with a red velvet cake, vanilla custard and raspberry sauce, coconut panna cotta and a mango and almond foam.

Commenting on the opening, Saeed Alshamisi, Owner & Operator of Medi Terra said: “We’re incredibly excited to open Medi Terra. We’re a family-run restaurant designed with families in mind, and seeing my passion project come to life is a blessing”.

“I look forward to warmly welcoming all our future guests, and personally ensuring everyone has a great dining experience with us”.

Images: Provided