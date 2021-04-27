If you’re looking to pick up a bargain, now is the time…

The UAE’s digital marketplace Noon.com has a huge Ramadan sale running right now, with up to 70 per cent off in every single category. The sale is only running until April 29, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to pick up a bargain.

Each evening, you’ll be able to enjoy a 12-hour night market flash sale, as well as daily price drops on Ramadan kitchen essentials with up to 75 per cent off. Noon’s appliance brand, Noon East, has been reduced to 50 per cent, giving shoppers the chance to update their kitchenware for half price.

There’s also up to 50 per cent off well-known makeup and fragrance brands, and 60 per cent off popular skincare brands including L’Oreal, The Ordinary, Vichy, and more.

If you’re on the hunt for a new wardrobe, brands such as Nike and Adidas have products for less than Dhs199. Plus there’s price drops on top electronics brands such as Apple, with iPhone 12 deals for Dhs3,050 AED and Sony PlayStation 5 at Dhs2,699.

Maya El Ayach, Growth & Digital Strategy at Noon, said: “Creating an exciting sale period for local sellers who rely on noon to support their digital business growth is core to our mission. In doing this, we also give our millions of customers a sale packed with incredible deals across a wide assortment of products.

“We knew this year’s Ramadan and Eid would be a little different from the norm due to restrictions still in place but we’re really excited to see so many people enjoying the many offers we are sharing.”

Shop now at noon.com until April 29.

Images: Instagram