Its certainly been some year and if you’re craving a vacation and some much-needed relaxation, how does a double-whammy staycation-vacation that includes stays in both Dubai and the Maldives sound? A new staycation deal offers just that so you can make the most of the bright city lights and the idyllic island life.

Palazzo Versace Dubai has partnered with LUX* Resorts & Hotels Maldives to offer exclusive twin stays. The incredible offer includes a five-night stay at the Italian-inspired luxury Palazzo Versace Dubai hotel, as well as a two-night stay in one of two Maldivian islands.

The offer is valid on stays from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021. The five-night stay at Palazzo Versace Dubai plus two nights LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas start from USD 4,199 (Dhs15,423) or LUX* North Malé Atoll Resort & Villas starting from USD 4,979 (Dhs18,288).

You’ll start off at the Palazzo Versace Dubai, staying in a Versace-designed room or suite of your choice. The stay includes return airport transfers, daily breakfast for two people, lunch or dinner for two, complimentary access to Laguna Waterpark, 20 per cent off food and beverages and 20 per cent off massages.

Following that, get ready for pure paradise as you head to the Maldives. If you choose to stay at the LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas, you’ll stay in a romantic pool water villa with a private deck, a hanging bird’s nest swing, and a drop-down projector.

Also included is airport transfers by seaplane, breakfast for two, complimentary bicycles, complimentary non-motorized water sports inclusive of snorkeling, complimentary unlimited coffees, WiFi and a free PCR test on arrival to the resort.

If you opt for LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas, you’ll enjoy a two-night stay in an over water villa with a private rooftop and its own infinity pool that looks out across the aqua blue lagoon and beautiful sea beyond.

Also included is return airport transfers by speedboat, breakfast for two, butler service, complimentary water sports such as paddle boarding (motorized not included), a private rooftop cinema screening with popcorn, WiFi and a free PCR test on arrival at the resort.

To travel to the Maldives you will need to have a PCR test within 96 hours before your departure. You’ll also need to fill out a Health Declaration form to travel to the Maldives, as well as prior to traveling back to Dubai. A PCR test is required during your stay in the Maldives, three days before your return.

LUX* Resorts & Hotels: stay@luxmaldivesresort.com

Palazzo Versace Dubai: reservations@palazzoversace.ae

