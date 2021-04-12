Enjoy fresh food and beach views…

Ready to explore the tastes of Greek and Spanish cuisine? Say hello to a brand new beachside dining spot, Myrra by Opa. As the name suggests, the concept comes from the team behind popular Greek restaurant, Opa, found in Fairmont Dubai.

You’ll find the new venue at Palm Jumeirah’s original restaurant strip, Club Vista Mare. The colourful spot shouldn’t be hard to spot, as the interiors feature Mediterranean inspired yellow walls, cascading floral branches and cerulean plant pots juxtaposed against plenty of white clothed tables.

There’s a huge outdoor terrace, which has wicker seating shaded under large parasols, or you can opt for a director style chair at one of the tables on the beach. If you’re looking for Costa Del Sol vibes without the plane ticket, this is where to find them.

On the menu, there’s a clever fusion of both cuisines, think traditional paella with a Greek twist, tender braised lamb shoulder and fresh seafood catches straight from the Med. Fans of Spanakopita will be able to enjoy the dish, a savoury spinach pie with rich puff pastry.

Guests are welcome to join for lunch or dinner, whether you’re looking for a refreshing salad, fresh fish, grilled meats or just go straight to dessert.

Perfect for sundowners, the restaurant promises an exciting range of cocktails and mocktails, as well as an impressive wine list. Parents are free to relax too, as there’s a dedicated children’s area that kids of all ages are bound to enjoy.

The cool new spot is open now daily between 11am and 1am, and will be operating as usual throughout the month of Ramadan.

Myrra by Opa, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. myrrarestaurant.com