The #StayStrongIndia campaign is a show of support for a country reeling from a Covid-19 spike…

If you’ve been following the global news networks over the past week, you won’t have failed to notice the current exponential spike of Covid cases in India.

This vast nation of over 1.3 billion people, spread across a uniquely diverse geography (which poses its own challenges in disease control), has seen more than 350,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, and nearly 3,000 deaths.

Amongst many other truths being realised, this development brings a tragic reminder that we are still a long way from the end of the pandemic. And whilst those living in the UAE have been fortunate enough to avoid such devastating Coronal blooms, with an expatriate community making up around 88 per cent of the population, many will have friends and families overseas that have been affected by this, and the previous tides of the virus.

In a show of grand illuminatory support, in part to literally help shed a light on the issue, landmarks across the UAE and indeed the world, have been emblazoned with India’s national flag.

Below we see the mighty Burj Khalifa, itself a symbol of defiant odds. draped in a fraternal cloak of orange, white and green.

Several of Abu Dhabi’s network of iconic structures, including Capital Gate – the capital’s ‘leaning tower’ also lit up with wheel and banner to show solidarity with a country in the grip of a national emergency.

भारत और उनके लोगों के साथ कोविड-19 की इस जंग में एकता रखते हुए, आबुधाबी की प्रतिष्ठित स्थलों को राष्ट्रध्वज के रंगों से प्रकाशित किया गया । pic.twitter.com/NijxX0J36C — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 25, 2021

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) said that the UAE was already stepping in with strategic, impactful aid offers. Much needed oxygen tanks and concentrators are already on their way to the Indian mainland.

Images: Abu Dhabi Media Office/WAM/Instagram