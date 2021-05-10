The weekend is nearly here and there’s plenty of things to do…

Thursday, May 6

Go to the gym for free

If you’re a Dubai resident and you’ve had both of your Covid-19 vaccines, you’ll get free access to some top Dubai gyms across the city until Thursday, May 13. Gyms included are Gold’s Gym, Fitness First, The Warehouse, Fitness 360, The Sevens, Just Play, and Zabeel Ladies Club. Free gym access will be granted to those who can produce a Covid-19 vaccination certificate approved by the Ministry of Health and Prevention or the Dubai Health Authority.

Visit an ice bar

The weather might be warming up but one place you can definitely cool down at is the Chillout Lounge. You’ll be kitted out in a thermal jacket and invited to wander around the many cool ice sculptures at a chilly minus 6 degrees celsius. The lounge serves hot soups, sandwiches, juices, hot chocolates, coffee, tea and a variety of deserts, mock-tails and confectionary.

Chillout Ice Lounge, Times Square Centre Dubai, 6.30pm til 11pm daily, from Dhs70 per adult inclusive of snacks and hot chocolate, special Ramadan offer Dhs55 per adult. Tel: (0)4 341 8121. @chillouticeloungedubai

Enjoy date night at a cute new restaurant

If you’re looking for a new spot for a date night, check out The Orangery which officially opens on Thursday, May 6. The new restaurant can be found next door to Phileas Fogg’s with indoor and outdoor seating and amazing golf course views out of the fully-open bi-focal windows. Standout dishes include burrata, truffle pizza, BBQ tiger prawns, paella and fillet of beef. Don’t forget to try the ‘fish and chips’ which will be quite unlike anything you’ve tried before.

The Orangery, Montgomerie Golf Club Academy, Dubai, opens Thursday, May 6. @theorangerydubai

Friday, May 7

Shop ’til you drop at a cool market

If you love nothing more than finding cute trinkets, clothing and accessories at a cool market, we know just the thing to do this weekend. The Urban Market DXB is taking place at Media One Hotel for the final weekend before summer. Here you’ll find over 40 different vendors selling vintage and high street favorites. There will also be pop-up bars serving refreshments.

The Urban Market, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Dubai, 4pm to 10pm, free entry. @theurbanmarketdxb

Be a kid again at this water assault course

If you’re a fan of Total Wipeout you definitely need to check out AquaFun, a 5,000 square foot inflatable obstacle course at JBR (the world’s largest inflatable waterpark), which actually spells out ‘I Love Dubai’ when seen from an aerial view. You’ll test your balance and endurance as you attempt to conquer over 72 obstacles. Prepare for some laughs and getting very wet. Whilst they don’t have any summer specific deals, you won’t regret Dhs105 (per adult) spent on this.

AquaFun, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, daily 10am to 7pm, all-day pass Dhs126 adult. Tel: (55) 843 1130. aquafun.ae

Head for breakfast at this beautiful garden spot

Dine surrounded by lush greenery at The Farm, Al Barari. It’s a stunning botanical oasis that takes you out of the heart of the city with waterfalls, gorgeous plants and open-sided decking from where you can enjoy your alfresco breakfast. Dishes include freshly-cooked omelettes, eggs Royale, waffles, full English and plenty more.

The Farm, Al Barari, Dubai, breakfast served daily, 7.30am to 12pm. Tel: (04) 392 5660. thefarmdubai.ae

Cool off at a fun pool day

It’s an idyllic setting at Neptune Pool, which you’ll find at Caesars Palace Dubai on Bluewaters Island. Bag a spot overlooking the pool and the ocean and absorb all of that vitamin D. On weekends, access is priced at Dhs380 with Dhs200 redeemable on food and beverages. On weekdays it’s Dhs280, with Dhs150 redeemable on food and beverages.

Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, 10am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 5566466. caesars.com

Saturday, May 8

Go for a beach day

Fancy a fun beach day this week? Spend a day in front of the iconic Atlantis, The Palm hotel at White Beach, its popular and fairly new beach club. There’s always plenty going on here, from ladies’ days to great long lunches with unlimited drinks on the weekend.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): From Dhs150 fully redeemable on food & beverage

Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): From Dhs300 with Dhs200 fully redeemable on food & beverage

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, 10am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @whitebeach

Find a hidden gem in Dubai

Looking for a hidden gem in the city? You would never expect that this Mykonos-esque spot resides in Motor City. Sansation offers fresh seafood and lake views from within its blue and white alfresco venue. The unlicensed spot serves up fresh smoothies and shisha seven days per week.

Sansation, Motor City, daily 7am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 456 7371. @sansationrest

Get fit by playing tennis

A brand new gym and fitness facility with padel tennis courts has opened on Palm Jumeirah. It’s called Smash Padel & Fitness Club and you’ll be able to find it at the end of Palm Jumeirah’s popular fitness track, next to Golden Mile Building 1. If you’re not familiar with padel tennis, it’s a form of raquet sport. It’s usually played in doubles on an enclosed court which is roughly three quarters of the size of a normal tennis court. Whilst the scoring is the same as normal tennis, the balls are used with less pressure.

Smash, Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah, open 6am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)58 527 6274. @smashonthepalm

