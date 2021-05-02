Top gyms included in the initiative are Fitness First, Gold’s Gym and more…

With everything that’s happened in the past year there’s never been a bigger focus on health and wellness. Now, there’s one more reason to get into exercise as free access to top Dubai gyms will be granted to Dubai residents who have had both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine.

The initiative, launched with the hashtag #EveryoneResponsibleForEveryone, was introduced today, May 2 by The Dubai Sports Council. Dubai residents who have had both doses of the vaccine can visit top gyms such as Gold’s Gym, Fitness First, The Warehouse, Fitness 360, The Sevens, Just Play, and Zabeel Ladies Club.

The Dubai Sports Council launched the #EveryoneResponsibleForEveryone initiative, which gives those who chose to be vaccinated and took two doses of the vaccine against the Covid 19 virus, training in a number of gyms for free, in cooperation with 55 of gyms pic.twitter.com/iAnjSdG90c — Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) May 2, 2021

You’ll be able to enjoy the free access to the gyms between Monday, May 3 and Thursday, May 13. The news was announced via Dubai Sports Council’s official Twitter and Instagram page, saying that 55 gyms and fitness centres are taking part, however it is not yet clear exactly which ones they are.

Free gym access will be granted to those who can produce a Covid-19 vaccination certificate approved by the Ministry of Health and Prevention or the Dubai Health Authority. It follows a recent similar campaign in which vaccinated residents could exercise for free for 15 days during Ramadan.

The Dubai Sports Council said, “The pioneering initiative has been launched to encourage members of the community to embrace a physically active lifestyle, through proper guidance from some of fitness industry’s biggest names. The initiative also rewards all the members of the community who have received their full dose of Covid-19 vaccines.”

Image: Fitness First Facebook page