If you’re a keen marathon runner or just really want to set yourself a challenge, there’s a four-day ultra marathon coming up in Dubai. Dubai Sports Council just confirmed that the Al Marmoom Ultramarathon is set to return in 2022.

The race will take place from February 8 to 11. Not for the fainthearted, the four-day ultra marathon schedule includes a number of stages taking place in different desert locations. The biggest challenge is a 24-hour non-stop challenge which will really put its participants to the test.

The marathon is organised by Dubai Sports Council in association with FittGROUP. Participants will test their fitness and endurance over a multitude of terrains, past lakes and natural desert landscapes with a few animals along the way.

It doesn’t look like entry is open for the race just yet. The top three participants in each race category will receive trophies and prizes. Every other participant will receive a medal for their efforts in what is sure to be a testing but fun marathon.

The Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve is set across more than 40 hectares of natural shrub land. It is a wildlife haven, home to 204 species of birds. It’s also home to Arabian Orxy, gazelles, wild cats, foxes and more so keep your eyes peeled.

Speaking about the event, Danil Bornventure, Race Director of FittGROUP, said: ‘This exciting new race in the Al Marmoom Ultramarathon series will offer runners an opportunity to challenge themselves both physically and mentally. It will be a tough endurance race over a number of different desert terrains, each chosen to offer not only a challenge for the runners but also highlighting the beauty of Dubai’s desert heritage.”

Images: Facebook