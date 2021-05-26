Amazon Warehouse products are backed by a 15-day return policy…

Got your eye on a new gadget but don’t want to fork out the full price for a brand new one? Say hello to Amazon Warehouse, the new initiative where customers can shop pre-owned and open box products with up to 60 per cent off the normal cost.

Amazon Warehouse items are defined as ‘returned, warehouse-damaged, used, or refurbished products that are in good condition but do not meet Amazon.ae’s rigorous standards as “new”‘.

The products are clearly marked to define their condition, options include Like New, Very Good, Good and Acceptable. If you receive your item and it doesn’t meet expectations, you’re still welcome to return it within 15 days.

Amine Mamlouk, Amazon MENA executive, said: “We understand how important a good deal can be for customers, and launching Amazon Warehouse in the UAE gives shoppers an easy and trusted source to enjoy savings on thousands of pre-owned and open box products.

“We perform rigorous inspections on each Amazon Warehouse item while guaranteeing easy returns if customers are unsatisfied, which means they can buy with confidence and enjoy the same peace of mind they have when purchasing new products on Amazon.ae with even greater value for their money.”

When browsing the Amazon Warehouse website, you’ll find discounted items across several categories including electronics, home, kitchen, toys, and more. Everything from mobiles to cameras, computers, musical instruments and more are available.

If you’re a Prime member in the UAE, you can even get deliveries from Amazon Warehouse on the same day that you place your order with the Free Same-Day Delivery option.