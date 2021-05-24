A Grecian escape awaits…

Dubai-based airline flydubai has launched direct flights to the Greek destinations of Mykonos and Santorini for the summer. Between June 19 and September 29, passengers can enjoy three weekly flights to Mykonos International Airport (JMK) and Santorini (Thira) Airport (JTR).

Since May 18, Greece has opened a travel corridor with vaccinated travellers from the UAE. Residents holding vaccination certificates issued by health authorities can travel to Greece without having to quarantine on arrival, and vice-versa.

Flights will depart from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Mykonos and Santorini. They will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays between June 18 and September 29.

Return flights from Mykonos will operate via a short stop in Santorini. Flights to Santorini will operate via a short stop in Mykonos. Return economy class fares to both Mykonos and Santorini start from Dhs2,500, while for business class, tickets start at Dhs8,000.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “We are excited to grow our network and give passengers more options to travel this summer. Demand for travel has started to increase as more countries gradually lift restrictions on international travel. Mykonos and Santorini will be popular choices for travel from the UAE and GCC.”

flydubai will restart flights to Batumi, Georgia and Tivat, Montenegro from June 25 as well as Bodrum and Trabzon, Turkey will start from June 4 and 24 respectively. Flights to Naples, Italy and Salzburg, Austria are planned to start from July onwards.

Additionally, Spain has just announced plans to reopen for vaccinated travellers from the UAE as of June 7. Visitors can travel to Spain, as long as they had the vaccine at least 14 days prior. Paper vaccination certificates issued in Spanish or English will be accepted.

Image: Getty