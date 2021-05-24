The promotion is to celebrate 30 years of being in the UAE…

Ikea is a global name and a go-to for anyone moving into a new place, looking to add a touch of comfort and style on a budget. The Swedish brand has officially been in the UAE for 30 years, and to celebrate there’s a host of exciting activations taking place.

From now until June 19, customers who spend Dhs30 in store will be able to enjoy free ice cream from Ikea UAE. You’ll also be able to enjoy 30 per cent off 30 products at the Swedish Food Market.

If you’re part of Ikea’s Family membership programme, you’ll have the chance to enter a raffle draw to win Dhs30,000 for a home makeover. Ikea interior designers will assist you to select the ideal furniture and designing your space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IKEA UAE (@ikeauae)

Vinod Jayan, Managing Director at IKEA UAE, Oman and Egypt said: “We cannot think of a better way to celebrate and appreciate this milestone, than highlighting our 30 year old products as a token of memory that made IKEA people’s first choice for home furnishing in the region”.

Customers can also enjoy in-store activities, from photo opportunities with some of Ikea’s most classic 30 year old products, acrobat shows, product assembly challenges where you can win prizes and artistic paintings of customers who spend over Dhs500.

“Life at home has never been more important than it is today. With these changes, everyone is expected to build a space to pursue hobbies, spend more time in their outdoor space and also create a cosy workspace corner. As we turn 30, we want to offer new home furnishing ideas and solutions to inspire our customers to live a better everyday life,” said Jayan.

Ikea UAE, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival Plaza and Yas Mall Abu Dhabi, daily until June 19. ikea.ae