Here's how you could win Dhs50 million this Eid weekend

The Mahzooz live draw is set to take place on Saturday May 15…

Are you feeling lucky? This Eid weekend, all your dreams could come true as Mahzooz sets out to make UAE residents into millionaires. On Saturday May 15, a huge prize draw will be taking place on mahzooz.ae.

There’s a whopping Dhs50 million up for grabs as the first prize, as well as Dhs1 million for the second prize and plenty more to be won for runners up. There’s already been seven millionaires made by Mahzooz so far this year.

Not only is this your chance to win big, it’s also an opportunity to give back this weekend. To participate in the draw, you need to purchase a bottle of water for Dhs35 that will be donated to people in need. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw.

So, how do you win?

To be in with the chance to taking home Dhs50 million, you must match all six of the six numbers drawn on Saturday night. If you match five of the six numbers, you’ll bag yourself a share of Dhs1 million.

A third-place prize of Dhs1,000 will go to anyone who matches four out of six numbers, while the fourth prize, worth Dhs35, goes to participants who match three out of six numbers drawn this weekend.

How to enter

It’s simple to enter and be in with a chance of becoming a millionaire. All you need to do is head over to mahzooz.ae and register for an account. Select how many water donations you wish to make: one bottle = one entry.

Then just pick your six lucky numbers and wait patiently for the draw at 9pm on Saturday May 15.