Three lucky winners can pick any destination in the world…

The world’s biggest shopping centre, The Dubai Mall, has a huge competition running at the moment. If you’ve been dreaming to escape somewhere overseas recently you might want to head to the mall ASAP.

Anyone who spends Dhs100 at The Dubai Mall has the chance to win Emirates Skywards points to use on two round-trip flight tickets. There will be three lucky winners picked on May 18, and you have plenty of chances to enter before the competition closes on May 13.

To enter the competition, you’ll need to upload your receipts to the Dubai Mall app, and you can enter as many times as you like with different receipts as long as they’re valued higher than Dhs100. The more shopping you do, the more chances you have of winning.

You’ll need to upload them within 14 days of purchase, as long as the purchase took place between April 22 and May 13.

The winners will be able to pick any destination that Emirates travels to, anywhere in the world. The winner will just need to provide the origin and destination details to the Dubai Mall team within seven working days of winning the raffle – so get thinking about where you’d go.

Emirates will add the relevant amount of Skywards Miles needed to your registered Emirates Skywards membership account within five working days of confirming the destination.

There’s a host of terms and conditions to check out on The Dubai Mall website, so be sure to check those out. Then all that’s left to do is get shopping for your vacation outfit.

Enjoy!