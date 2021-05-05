We’ve got a long weekend coming up, so it’s time for some Eid travel…

Dreaming of sandy beaches, blue skies and stunning vistas everywhere you look? Us too. The Eid Al Fitr holidays are just around the corner, with a break from work from Tuesday, May 11 to Friday, May 14 for both the public and the private sector. There’s never been a better time to book a last-minute holiday, especially with some of the amazing Eid travel deals on right now.

Here are some amazing Eid travel deals to book now…

Cyprus

As of May 10, Cyprus will be accepting vaccinated travellers from 65 countries (including the UAE) with no restrictions. If you fancy travelling to the beautiful Mediterranean island, check out the Sveltos Hotel near Larnaca. Emirates Holidays offers plenty of last-minute Eid travel deals, including this Cyprus package which includes a three-night stay with breakfast, plus return flights.

Covid-19 travel requirements: As of May 10, 2021, those who have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be able to holiday in the country without having to provide a negative Covid-19 test or quarantine.

Priced from Dhs4,192. emiratesholidays.com

Greece

Take a trip to the picture-perfect island of Santorini, Greece, this Eid. Emirates Holidays are currently offering a package which includes a three-night stay in a superior villa with breakfast, plus return economy class flights and 20 per cent off bonus skywards miles.

Covid-19 travel requirements: Currently Greece is open to UAE citizens and permanent residents however they must remain in isolation for seven days (or the entire visit if less than seven days). You’ll also need to show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the visit, plus take a rapid test on arrival (if visiting Athens) and fill out a passenger locator form at least 24 hours before your flight. However, it looks like from May 14, Greece will loosen these restrictions.

Priced from Dhs5,949 per person. emiratesholidays.com

Maldives

If the Maldives has always been on your travel bucket list, there’s no better time to book it as hotel group Centara Hotels & Resorts is offering 40 per cent off stays at your choice of two of their resorts. If you’re interested in this amazing Eid travel deal, you’ll need to act fast, as the promotion is available when you book before May 31, 2021. There’s a choice of an adults-only or family-friendly resort.

Covid-19 travel requirements: To travel to the Maldives you will need to have a PCR test within 96 hours before your departure. You’ll also need to fill out a Health Declaration form prior to travel to the Maldives, as well as prior to traveling back to Dubai. A PCR test is required during your stay in the Maldives, three days before your return.

Priced from around Dhs1290 per night. To book Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa, click here. To book Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives, click here.

Seychelles

Take a trip to Raffles Seychelles which has some special Eid travel deals for UAE residents. Stay for four nights in a beautiful villa inclusive of a private one-way flight from the airport to the resort’s private helipad. Also included is daily breakfast for two people, plus a floating tray breakfast to enjoy in your own private infinity pool and a romantic candlelit dinner right there in your villa.

Covid-19 travel requirements: Guests from the UAE will not have to quarantine and only need to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure from the Emirates along with a valid health or travel insurance for their trip.

Priced from Dhs5,999 per couple. raffles.com

Sri Lanka

Need to escape the world and focus on your health and wellness? Book a stay at the beautiful Plantation Villa in Sri Lanka, which was formerly a coconut, cinnamon and pepper farming estate. There’s so much to do to boost mental and physical wellbeing including ancient, traditional Ayurvedic treatments, yoga, mindfulness and fitness activities. Currently, you can enjoy a 40 per cent discount on a stay at the Plantation Villa which is an amazing Eid travel deal.

Covid-19 travel requirements: Upon arrival, travellers will need to present a negative Covid-19 test that’s been taken within the past 96 hours. They’ll be retested at the airport, and undergo another at the hotel on the seventh day of your visit. All visitors must apply for a visa in advance online, and can only book approved hotels.

srimalplantation.com

Turkey

If you’re more of a city person, why not check out Istanbul, Turkey for your Eid travel? Stay in a five-star hotel int he heart of the city, complete with a spa and fitness centre. There’s a deal which includes three-nights stay, plus return flights.

Covid-19 travel requirements: Turkey is open to travellers from the UAE, bring your PCR test valid as of 72 hours, plus you’ll need to fill in the passenger information form upon arrival.

Priced from Dhs2,168. emiratesholidays.com

Zanzibar

Enjoy a stay at The Residence, Zanzibar with up to 50 per cent off stays in the ‘Opulent Zanzibar Escape’ offer which is valid on stays until May 31, 2021. Included in the stay is luxury accommodation, use of resort’s recreation activities (excluding excursions such as diving and snorkelling), a complimentary bicycle and Iftar and Suhoor. You’ll also get 25 per cent off food and beverages at the resort.

Covid-19 travel requirements: All travellers must present negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate 72 hours before arrival in Tanzania. Passengers must complete an online Traveller Surveillance Form within 24 hours before arrival at Dar es Salaam.

cenizaro.com/theresidence

Images: provided/Social