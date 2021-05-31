A perfect spot for all your art needs…

If you would love to own a fantastic work of art, we have great news for you as a new website TheArabianGallery.com is launching on June 1 packed with fantastic creations just waiting to adorn your home.

The Arabian Gallery was a physical entity that was established by Motivate Media Group back in 1986 and has now expanded to a digital platform showcasing over 1000 works of local and world-renowned artists; photographers such as Sir Wilfred Thesiger, British royal photographer Lord (Patrick) Litchfield and even sculptures.

They are all available for you to purchase for a starting price of Dhs750. The options are vast, so set aside some time so you can scroll through the fantastic works.

They are categorised under Photographers, Painters and Sculptors with more categories to be added at a later date.

Under the photography section, you will be able to purchase prints by world-renowned names such as Patrick Litchfield, Ronald Codrai and Wilfred Thesiger. You can also find stunning photos by fabulous local and international talent such as Greg Newington, Jassim Al-Awadhi and more.

Under the painter’s section, you can scroll through a number of artworks from Andrew Vicari, Jassim Al-Awadhi, Najat Makki, Almudena Angoso, Khulood Al-Jabri and more.

Most of the artworks can even be framed for a reasonable cost before being shipped to you.

If you’re looking for sculptures, you can find works created by Abdul Rahim Salem, Lau Siu Hong Freeman and more. Expect to scroll through a number of creations ranging from mosaic to 3D animal sculptures and much more.

After you’re done adding items to your cart, you can pay using VISA, MASTER or AMEX cards and you should receive your art within 10 working days.

If you are an artist, be it a photographer, painter or sculptor, you can join this list of esteemed artists by submitting your artworks and your biography to submissions@thearabiangallery.com

See one artist’s work in person

If you work or are in Media City, consider taking a small detour and head over to Media One to the 34th floor to the Motivate Media Office where an exhibition by Spanish artist, Almudena Angoso is taking place.

Her paintings are oil and mixed media based and she represents people from many cultures such as Africa, India, other places around Asia and much more in her work.

The works of art on display have been created in her art studio here in Dubai and are up for sale. The exhibit is only on until June 3, so head on over before then.

TheArabianGallery.com will launch on June 1, 2021.

Images: TheArabianGallery.com