Art lovers can meet the digital twin at the Italy pavilion when Expo 2020 Dubai opens…

Expo 2020 Dubai is less than six months away and everyone is hard at work to ensure that all is ready by October 1, 2021.

For the Italy pavilion, yesterday marked an important day as the 3D replica of Michelangelo’s David was unveiled to a select number of royals and dignitaries.

A video showing the 3d replica’s arrival, setup and reveal was released on the @Expo2020Dubai official Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai)

The caption read ‘History meets technology as the 3D-printed replica of Michelangelo’s David statue arrives at the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Today, we officially unveil the statue and celebrate its arrival to the pavilion. We can’t wait to see what else Italy will bring to Expo 2020 Dubai when doors open on 1 October 2021.’

David’s digital twin will be the main attractions of the Italy Pavilion and it’s one art lovers have to add to their to-do list for the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The creation of the world-famous sculpture was developed in Florence by a team of Italy’s top creative and technical minds. The 3D-printed replica will be the most accurate and sophisticated reproduction of the Italian sculptor’s masterpiece in history and was printed using one of the largest 3D printer in the world.

Since it’s an exact replica, the statue will be 17 feet tall. If you want some perspective, that’s nearly the height of a giraffe. Yep, that’s tall.

Take a look at the timelapse video below to see the 3D printing in action.

This entire process has been documented and visitors will be able to watch it all at Expo 2020 Dubai.

We can’t wait to check this out.

Images: Expo 2020 Dubai, Italy Expo 2020 and Pixabay