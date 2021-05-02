A trio of polychromatic pyrotechnic displays coming to Yas this month…

It’s going off at Yas Island this Eid al-Fitr, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) has announced its first confirmed firework display for the holiday signalling the end of Ramadan.

Yas Marina will host a traditional three days of dramatic chromatics, painting the sky above the capital in firework colour bursts.

The shows will last for five minutes each night and begin at 9pm. Due to the Covid-19 public gathering restrictions, on-site spectating will not be permitted, but if you can’t see them from where you are, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out.

In addition to the many alfresco restaurant spots of Yas Island, where you’ll be able to watch the spectacle unfold above some equally spectacular dining experiences, the event will be broadcast live on the Yas Island Instagram channel.

With the support of DCT Abu Dhabi, @yasisland will host 3 days of fireworks display to mark the occasion Eid al-Fitr. Events will be streamed live on Yas Island’s Instagram page as gatherings are prohibited to ensure public safety. To know more, visit: https://t.co/t8xJgDIx9N pic.twitter.com/I2tpf4X2q8 — Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) May 2, 2021

Eid al-Fitr is likely to fall on the evening of either Wednesday May 12 or Thursday May 13, depending on moon sighting. And according to the list of official public holidays posted by UAE government, Eid Al Fitr will run from 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal, which adds up to four days of holiday.

Meaning, we’re likely to get a four day weekend.

Keep your eyes glued to our socials for further confirmations of further firework displays and other Eid celebrations happening around the capital.

