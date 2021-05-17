Sponsored: It’s a little thing called fashion sweetie…

Some venues just fit their names so perfectly, it all feels like manifest destiny. And this effortlessly suave new beach club-restaurant, named after enduring sixties fashion icon, Twiggy by La Cantine, truly lives her legacy.

It’s Nice to be out

Located along our city’s own Riviera, Dubai Creek, on the grounds of Park Hyatt’s waterfront garden estate, Twiggy by La Cantine brings a refreshing Provencal breeze to the locale.

The sand-hemmed infinity lagoon, with its skyline views, luxurious loungers and attendant cabanas represents big Côte d’Azur energy. Sidestepping over to the lively terrace space, beneath the canopy of pastel parasols you’ll find artwork and chic design touches, that echo the glamour of Carnaby Street in the Swinging 60s.

And because this is a leisure concept from the team that brought us La Cantine du Faubourg, Ninive and Lana Lusa, you can expect a menu of sophisticated European flair.

A la carte

Twiggy serves delicate, immaculately presented plates of Mediterannean gastronomy such as Wagyu beef carpaccio; king crab leg with aioli and lime; foie gras terrine; seafood platters; caviar; spicy beef tartare; veal Milanese; parmesan gnocchi; and braised leek and black truffle risotto.

There’s a large grill menu too, supplemented with gourmet sides and sauces; a comprehensive raw bar offering sushi and sashimi; pour terminer – a raucous assemblage of distinguished desserts, including profiteroles; chocolate fondant with vanilla ice cream; and pineapple carpaccio served with passion fruit and coconut sorbet.

Good vibes only

Twiggy by La Cantine is a Riviera holiday for relaxing in uncompromised comfort. Cone for Lazy beach days, long luxurious laid-back lunching, and atmospheric twilight date nights all set to a polished soundtrack of playful beats.

It’s proving a popular pick for the city’s barefoot vibe tribe too, so we highly recommend you get those reservations in early. See you à la plage…

Park Hyatt, Duabi Creek, beach club open daily from 9am to sunset, restaurant open daily from midday to 1am, sunbeds are Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, cabanas Bardot, Grace & Coco from Dhs1,000 (for groups of six to 12 people). Tel: (04) 602 1105, twiggy.ae

