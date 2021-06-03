Sponsored: From afternoon tea to cooking masterclasses…

Stellar five-star hotel Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai has been busy creating new experiences for its guests. For those looking out for something new to do in Dubai, we have three cool ideas to fill your calendar.

Breakfast & Blooms

Breakfast in the Lobby Lounge just got a whole lot more beautiful. Teaming up with master florist, Bella Fleur, Shangri-La has create a bespoke dining experience with a lesson in bouquet making. After the breakfast, you’ll be able to take your blooms home with you.

The activity is priced at Dhs150 and runs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 10am and 12pm. Booking must be made in advance.

Afternoon Tea by Ixora

Enjoy an afternoon pick-me-up with a side of skincare at this special experience. Guests can enjoy a lavish selection of sweet and savoury treats, alongside refreshing beverages in a refined and sophisticated atmosphere.

When booking the afternoon tea, you’ll be gifted a organic beauty set by premium brand Ixora. The experience is Dhs199 inclusive of tea and coffee or Dhs275 per person inclusive of a glass of bubbly and runs daily in the Lobby Lounge from 1pm to 6pm.

Hoi An Masterclass

Discover a hidden talent for mastering Vietnamese culinary dishes at the Hoi An Masterclass. Get ready to learn traditional cooking techniques from the expert chefs, and create three dishes to perfection. The class is priced at Dhs175.

For enquiries or bookings, call (0)4 405 2825 or email f&breservations.sldb@shangri-la.com.

Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road,. Tel:(0)4 405 2825. shangri-la.com