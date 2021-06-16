The ideal weekend getaway…

The beautiful mountainous destination of Fujairah is about to have a brand new luxury hotel resort. Following on from the enormous success of Address Beach Resort in JBR, the Address Hotels team are opening their next project in July 2021.

Fujairah is known for its natural landscapes, crystal clear oceans and incredible seafood options. Just a two hour drive from Dubai, the road trip destination is ideal for spending a weekend away from the city, and feeling like you’ve been abroad.

3 of 12

Nestled in the Hajar Mountains will be the new Address Beach Resort Fujairah, scheduled to open next month. The resort will be spread over 578,000 sq feet, featuring 196 guest rooms and suites, 10 privately owned villas as well as four residential buildings with 170 serviced apartments.

Address Beach Resort Fujairah has collaborated with locally-based Dibba Oyster Farm to offer guests the chance to experience a unique farm visit and meal, as well as hiking trails around the emirate.

The resort faces out onto the ocean with uninterrupted views of the Gulf of Oman. Al Aqah beach provides a haven of tranquility and relaxation, while the hotel offers the same incredible quality that guests of Address Hotels are accustomed to.

The hotel will have four dining outlets, including The Restaurant, which will be the resort’s signature homely concept and all-day dining, while on the beach, the picturesque Seafood Grill will be serving freshly-caught seafood.

You’ll also find a vibrant pool lounge, and an open and intimate Lounge located in the lobby perfect for a relaxed afternoon tea.

Address Beach Resort Fujairah, opening Q3 2021. @AddressFujairah

Images: Provided