Sponsored: Looking for a staycation deal for when school’s out? Here’s a great offer…

If you’re one of those families who are playing it safe and staying in the country this summer, staycations are the next best thing. On a budget? Don’t restrict yourself as this luxe hotel on the Palm Jumeirah has a great deal to check out.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm is offering up a chance for UAE residents to save from July 1 to August 31 with their summer staycation package. The deal? Children can stay and dine for free at all of the hotel’s restaurants as long as they stay in the same accommodation as their parents.

Prices start from Dhs649 and the offer is available on the luxury sea view rooms, junior suites and one-bedroom apartments.

Here are the packages available to purchase.

Luxury sea view: For Dhs649, two adults and a child under the age of 12 can stay in a luxury sea view room.

One-bedroom apartment: For Dhs749, two adults and two children up to the age of 17 can stay in a one-bedroom apartment with a fully equipped kitchen, a dining area and a separate living room with a sofa bed. The room includes a private balcony with breathtaking sea views.

Junior suite: For Dhs950, two adults and two children up to the age of 17 can spend a night in a suite featuring a separate bedroom and living room with a sofa bed ideal for families.

All the prices for the packages above include taxes and a buffet breakfast.

You can stay at the hotel any day from July 1 to August 30 but you can purchase this special offer now here. You can even purchase the experience as a gift for a loved one this summer. The deal is available on weekdays only from Sunday to Thursday and excludes public holidays.

Purchase the voucher online and then send it to the reservations team at H6541@sofitel.com to check for availability and to confirm your booking.

Images: Sofitel The Palm