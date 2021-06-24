‘Dubai welcomes the world’ – Sheikh Mohammed…

Expo 2020 Dubai is now only 100 days away. The world’s largest cultural event starts on October 1, 2021, and will run for six months until March 31, 2022.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the countdown on his Twitter account on June 24, 2021.

100 days to go for Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s largest cultural event. 100 days to go for the gathering of 192 nations in Dubai in the biggest global event since the outset of the pandemic. 50,000 employees have set up 192 pavilions & 30,000 volunteers are set for the mega event pic.twitter.com/smi5Ib5YuE — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 23, 2021

The video begins with a rapid timeline showing past countries that have held the World Expo. It is followed by a clip announcing that Dubai had won the right to host the World Expo 2020 with text that reads ‘A defining moment in the UAE’s story.’

Sneak peeks of the Expo 2020 Dubai are shown including footages of Al Wasl Dome, the pavilions, cultural performances and more.

The World’s fair is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors from all over the world.

Sheikh Mohammed said. ‘Our success in hosting the world’s largest cultural event reflects the power of human solidarity in overcoming the pandemic.’

The Ruler of Dubai stated, ‘Through Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE is bridging cultures and galvanizing efforts and aspirations towards creating a better future for everyone.’

He added that ‘People from every corner of the globe are welcome to join the once-in-a-lifetime inspiring and enlightening experience that pays testament to human creativity. We will meet at Expo 2020 Dubai,’

Expo 2020 also coincides with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee which will allow the UAE to share its successful experience and inspiring story with the world.

expo2020dubai.com

Images: Expo 2020 Dubai and Dubai Media Office