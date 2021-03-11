Expo 2020 Dubai is almost six months away…

As Dubai and the world count down the days to Expo 2020 Dubai, we are given sneak peeks as to what we can expect from ‘The World’s Greatest Show’.

One such glimpse into the exhibition was given to us on March 10, when Expo 2020 Dubai tweeted out a video giving us a one minute preview into the spectacular show that will take place at the Al Wasl Dome.

Al Wasl dome dazzles with a sneak peek of a spectacular show ✨ that will take place during #Expo2020, in celebration of the universal fight for a cleaner, healthier, safer future for people and planet by 2030! #Expo2020 #Dubai #GlobalGoals pic.twitter.com/I4rZZY4sYC — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) March 10, 2021

The Al Wasl Dome is the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen that has used 13.6 kilometres of steel which is equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas. It weighs 2,544 tonnes which is equivalent to 25 blue whales – the biggest animal on the planet and is as wide as two Airbus A380 measuring 130 metres wide.

The video is accompanied by dramatic music displaying life under the ocean with sea life thriving showing off bright colours in clean waters. The text accompanying the mesmerising video in the tweet reads ‘Expo2020 in celebration of the universal fight for a cleaner, healthier, safer future for people and the planet by 2030’

‘Al Wasl’ means connection in Arabic and the dome can be found in the Al Wasl Plaza which connects the three main districts of Expo 2020. These districts are themed on Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity. The exhibition will see 190 countries coming together to exhibit their feats, from industrial to scientific to technological.

Over 25 million people from all corners of the globe are expected to descend on the Expo 2020 site during the 6-month-exhibition, which kicks off from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022.

Expo2020 Dubai is located close to Al Maktoum International Airport and ticket prices will start from Dhs120 per day.

