On June 19, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced updates to travel protocols for inbound passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the updates are part of the ‘committee’s keenness to protect passengers and ease hassles for them without compromising on Covid-19 precautionary measures put in place to safeguard everyone’s health and wellbeing.’

India

Passengers will be able to travel from India to Dubai provided they hold a valid residence visa in addition to having received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine.

They will need to present a negative result from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure. Only QR-coded negative PCR test certificates will be accepted. UAE nationals are exempted from this requirement.

Additionally, they will need to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours prior to departure to Dubai and will have to receive another PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Passengers will have to quarantine until they receive their PCR test result (expected to take 24 hours.)

UAE citizens and diplomats are exempted from institutional quarantine.

South Africa

In order to enter Dubai, it is mandatory for travellers from South Africa to have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine.

A negative PCR test is required taken within 48 hours before departure to Dubai. UAE nationals are exempted from this requirement. On arrival, they must take another PCR test.

Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of final destinations.

Nigeria

Travellers from Nigeria must present a negative PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure. UAE citizens are exempted from this requirement.

The PCR test certificate must carry a QR code and the test must be conducted by labs approved by the Nigerian Government. On arrival to Dubai, passengers must undergo another PCR test.

Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of final destinations.

The authority stated that the ‘updated travel protocols are part of a regular process of revising and optimising precautionary measures based on the latest local, regional and international developments.’ The authority added that the move was aimed at enabling the city to continue serving as a global commercial hub and a bridge for travel and trade between the east and west.

