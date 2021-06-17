Sponsored: Pair the live football action with capital views from this award-winning spot…

The UEFA EURO 2020 football season is now in full swing and if you’re on the hunt for a spot to catch the games, consider making plans at Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge.

Located at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, the lounge is screening the live games where guests can cheer for their team as they relax in the comfy space. Aside from the game, you can also indulge in dishes off the food menu and sip on pocket-friendly drink deals.

On the food menu, there are a variety of dishes you can tuck into by yourself or share with mates. There’s grilled salmon, lamb chops, tuna tartar and if you don’t want to tear your eyes away from the game, there are finger foods to choose from such as poutine, spicy chicken wings, calamari and more.

If you’re a fan of bao, there’s a selection available on the menu including pulled beef bao, crispy duck bao and much more to sink your teeth into.

Celebrating your teams win or need to cheer up after a loss? Try the treats off the dessert menu. There’s apple pie with ice cream, blueberry cheesecake, decadent Nutella and banana bao and more.

Want to pair your meal with a drink or two? Get a bucket of five hops for Dhs99 to share with the table.

Additionally, you can even get shisha on the outdoor terrace with views of the capital to keep you company as you catch up on the latest with your mates.

Before you head on over, make sure you reserve a spot on 050 898 3959. The lounge is located on the first floor and open from 11am to 3am the following day.

Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge, Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Abu Dhabi. Open daily 11am to 3am (the following day). Tel: (0)50 898 3959. novotel-abudhabi-albustan.com

Images: Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan