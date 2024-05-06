Part of Minor Hotels, Anantara has announced that they will be opening their eighth resort in the UAE in Sharjah in 2027. With more than 540 hotels across the world, this expansion into Sharjah will welcome a gorgeous resort and residences to the emirate.

Owned and developed by Arada, the new resort will be found on the sandy shores of Al Heerah Beach. The striking architecture will feature specifically designed gateway that will show the direction of the sun.

Where to rest

The property is set to feature 110 guest rooms and suites with expansive penthouses on higher levels of the hotel. The development will also include 128 residential unites for sale ranging from one bedroom to four. All with private balconies. Each of the four-bedroom units will have access to their very own rooftop pools.

Where to play

In addition to the sandy shores, hotel guests will be able to enjoy all of the quintessential Anantara experiences. We’re talking about the rejuvenation at the Anantara Spa, charging and recharging at the gym.

Where to dine

The property will feature five distinctive restaurants including a poolside dining experience, an alfresco beachfront restaurant, and Anantara’s iconic restaurant Mekong where we know to expect their quintessential fusion of pan-Asian dishes. The venue will also feature a space for business gatherings and meeting spaces as well as an outdoor venue for social celebrations.

Can’t wait until 2027?

Luckily, you don’t have to. Anantara Sharjah will join the collection of Anantara resorts in the UAE. Including properties in Ras Al Khaimah, Anantara Santorini in Ghantoot, Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi, and the Anantara Resort on the Palm in Dubai.

This hotel is one of 36 new hotels set to open in the country. For a full list of hotels to get excited for opening soon in the UAE, click here.

Anantara Sharjah Resort, Al Heerah Beach, opening 2027.

Images: Supplied via Minor Hotels