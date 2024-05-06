It’ll be curated against the theme ‘fire and water’…

Top Andalusian chef Dani García is set to return to Dubai later this month, helming the pots and pans at his 14-seater culinary experience, Smoked Room for two nights only. But he won’t be alone. Joining him in the kitchen will be regionally renowned culinary disruptor, chef Gregoire Berger, of Ossiano, for an unmissable four hands dinner.

On Sunday May 27 and Monday May 28, the duo will present a four hands dinner on the theme ‘Where fire meets water’, which will explore the two opposing yet complementary forces in the kitchen. Bringing together chef Gregoire’s passion for boundary-pushing seafood, and García’s unmistakable fire-infused techniques, foodies can expect an intense and flavourful multi-course menu that challenges the traditional realms of culinary mastery.

This gastronomic journey will see chef Dani García, known for his creative flair and command of Andalusian cuisine, personify the element of fire. Chef Grégoire Berger will offer a deep dive into the essence of water during the culinary collaboration.

There are just 14 seats at Smoked Room, which is housed inside Dani García’s acclaimed steakhouse Leña at St Regis Gardens, so it’s set to be an intimate foodie affair that you’ll need to make reservations for ASAP.

There will be seatings at 6pm and 9pm on both days, with the menu priced at Dhs1,200 per person. The additional wine pairing starts from Dhs1,300 per person, while the non-alcoholic pairing is priced from Dhs590 per person.

