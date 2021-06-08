Sponsored: Nothing spells midday treat any better than an afternoon tea…

Looking for an afternoon tea? Four Seasons Dubai has two unique afternoon tea offering across both its venues: Four Seasons Hotel DIFC and Four Seasons Resort Dubai for you to try.

Charlotte Tilbury Afternoon Tea at Penrose Lounge in Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

This afternoon tea is inspired by the world’s top celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and her range of products.

Executive Sous Chef Nicola Rossi and Pastry Chef Sanchit Datta have worked together under Charlotte’s guidance to bring to life some of the most celebrated products. Guests will be able to indulge in Charlotte’s filmstar bronze and glow, pillow talk lipstick and Charlotte’s magic cream – all edible and a treat for the taste buds.

The light bites are presented on a tea stand in Charlotte Tilbury signature rose gold to bring it all together.

Other highlights on the menu include foie gras mousse on brioche, golden honey-date macaron, coconut parfait, clotted cream scone with a hazelnut chocolate spread twist and more.

The prices for the afternoon tea with tea and coffee is Dhs225. If you want a glass of grape it is Dhs265 and for a glass of bubbles, it’s Dhs330. It takes place daily from 2pm to 7pm.

Penrose Lounge, Four Seasons Hotel Dubai DIFC. Tel: (0)4 506 0000. fourseason.com/dubaidifc

Zeena Zaki Afternoon Tea at Shai Salon in Four Seasons Resort Dubai

This afternoon tea has been influenced after the gowns of international fashion designer, Zeena Zaki. Her latest creations are designed to entertain the idea of a woman’s inner child which is reflected in this afternoon tea.

Expect vibrant colours and touches of embroidery that are in harmony with the decorative and luxurious Shai Salon.

The tier towers are decorated with an assortment of sweet and savoury dishes for guests to enjoy including date jam, saffron cakes or arancini and eggplant moussaka. You can also find some of the designer’s favourite Iraqi-influenced dishes.

The prices for the afternoon tea is Dhs285 per person. It takes place daily from 2pm to 11pm.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach. Tel: (0)4 270 7777. fourseasons.com/dubaijb

Images: Four Seasons Dubai