Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis is a popular dog-friendly hotel in Dubai Silicon Oasis and during Euro 2020, they have not one, but two fan zones showing the live games.

On the ground floor of the hotel is OUIBar + Terrace. The popular spot has both an indoor and outdoor space with six screens in total showing all the action.

There will be daily happy hours as well as match time specials including beer bucket deals where you can get a chest of 12 beers for Dhs350 or 24 beers for Dhs590. Burger fans, make sure you ask about the venue’s famous burger.

Want to enjoy the game without worrying about what your dog is up to at home? Well, OUIBar + Terrace is also dog-friendly so bring your dog along for the game.

For a poolside experience, head on to the top floor of the hotel to RED Roof. The roof will have two large screens showing the live-action plus match time specials and a daily happy hour.

Pool looking tempting in the warm weather? You can most certainly dive right in and still catch the game as the screen is located at the end of the pool.

Both venues will have special promotions and packages available, so make sure you check with your waiter.

While walk-ins are accepted but the hotel recommends that you make a reservation on dine@radissonred.com to ensure you don’t miss out on a second of the Euro action.

Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, from June 11 to July 11. Tel: (0)4 571 4343. radissonhotels.com

