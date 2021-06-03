A mix of engaging fitness classes and a cleverly curated food selection…

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island has sketched out a road map for a day of wellness shenanigans that are actually kind of making us rethink our entire lives. In a good way.

Taking place on Saturday June 12, and in part to celebrate Global Wellness Day, this ‘Fuel Happening’ has been organised in conjunction with holistic fitness gurus, The Room, and ends up with a bit of poolside chill therapy.

Wellness warriors can start their engines at 8.30am in full view of Yas Marina Circuit with a Shape Foundations class. Things shift up a gear for the Spinning Journey session before lifting off the gas slightly for a relaxing Club Flow Yoga detox in the sensorial wonderland of the Light Box.

The tunes come courtesy of deck-selcta-in-chief and official W Music Curator, Darko De Jan.

After all that – surely you’re entitled to a bit of cosmic balance, aren’t you? Join the immediate Retox with a ‘we deserve this’ celebration at W’s gorgeous pool space, WET Deck — where a range of blended beverages are available.

You can also pick up light, nutritious and thoroughly delicious bites including yummy cucumber and yuzu maki rolls; chicken and zucchini anticuchos (kbebas to you and I); and crystal vegetable dumplings and szechuan sauce.

From there you’re free to enjoy the sun-soaked pool deck and wind down the weekend in whatever fashion you prefer.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Sat June, 12 from 8..30am to 3.30pm. Tel: (02) 656 0000, wabudhabi.sales@whotels.com

Images: Provided