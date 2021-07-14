If you can handle to the heat…

According to all sources, the pool’s the place to go when the mercury starts tickling the top end of the thermometer. And if you fancy going out and getting yourself absolutely soaking wet, here’s where to find all the city’s best pool days, from Dhs50.

Al Maya Island & Resort

What price paradise? This dreamy island resort is just a 10 minute boat trip southwest of Abu Dhabi’s mainland. They’re offering a Horizon pool and beach pass from Dhs105 (weekdays) with Dhs50 back to spend on food and beverages at the hotel. Weekends are a little higher at Dhs199 but you get a cool Dhs150 chunk of that back to spend on dining and drinking in the resort (or unlimited hops between midday and 3pm). Return boat transfers are included in the cost of your pass.

Al Maya Island, from Dhs105, near Presidential Palace Gate One, (use the Google Map location for Al Maya Boat Dock). Tel: (02) 667 7777

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi

The Rayana Latin Tapas Bar daily pool pass gets you to the hotel’s beautiful elevated pool deck between 9am and 7pm. It’s Dhs150 with Dhs100 back as food and beverage credit to spend at Rayana. But for a proper Saturday session, guests can sip unlimited cocktails between midday and 4pm (with continued pool access afterwards) for just Dhs200.

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street. Tel: (056) 544 8158 @andazabudhabi

Courtyard by Marriott, World Trade Center

The Courtyard by Marriott, World Trade Center offers what is probably one of the best value pool passes we’ve seen. Its just Dhs50 for a full day (7am to 8pm) and is located within quick skipping distance of recently reopened Up & Below.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, daily 7am to 8pm. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Emirates Palace

Get the royal treatment with a weekday pool pass at Emirates Palace. Adults can gain access to the pool and beach facilities from Dhs320 (with Dhs100 credit for Cascades restaurant). Kids aged four to 20 get in for Dhs160 with Dhs50 back as credit. At weekends, adults are Dhs425 and it’s Dhs210 for kids without dining voucher.

Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W – Al Ras Al Akhdar. Tel: (02) 690 7311, @emiratespalace

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl

It’s just Dhs150 for pool and beach access at the Grand Hyatt’s beautiful facilities whether you visit on a weekday or on a weekend. And the best part is, you get the full amount back to spend on food and drink. Now that really is the high life.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, West Corniche, Corniche Rd, 8am to 8pm, Dhs150. Tel: (02) 510 1234, @grandhyattabudhabi

InterContinental Abu Dhabi

InterContinental Abu Dhabi’s Bayshore Beach Club offers day pass access to the property’s extensive outdoor chill space. You can enter this leisure lagoon for Dhs80 as an adult during the week (Dhs40 kids or nanny), or for Dhs100 at the weekend (kids Dhs50). Couples can get weekday access for Dhs140, weekend access for Dhs180. Facilities include the private beach, infinity pool, kids pool (although the slide is currently closed), gym and Bayshore restaurant. The locker rooms and outdoor showers are now available, but due to the current government health precautions, you’ll have to bring your own towel and mask. For March, there’s a special daily ‘brunch’ package available for Dhs275 which includes entrance, a three-course meal, and four hours of free-flow soft or adult beverages, between midday and 6pm.

InterContinental, King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St. Tel: (02) 666 6888, abudhabi.intercontinental.com

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

You can get hold of a weekday pool pass for just Dhs90 and a weekend one for Dhs150 at this Abu Dhabi resort — this price includes Dhs50 back as food and beverage credit. Kids are Dhs50 for weekdays and Dhs70 at weekends (no f&b credit). There’s also currently 20 per cent off spa treatments, just sayin’.

Le Meridien, Tourist Club Area, 8am to 7pm. Tel: (02) 644 6666

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi

This one is a bit of a hack — the resort’s incredible Eat for Your Sleep promotion is still running which nets you a night in a standard room for Dhs550, or a suite from just Dhs750 — with the FULL amount back as resort credit to spend on dining. As a hotel guest naturally you’ll get complimentary access to the facilities, what an absolute bargain.

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Abu Dhabi, daily. Tel: (02) 695 0490, @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

Radisson BLU Abu Dhabi Corniche

This hotel has a beautiful pool complex that’s perfect for families. You can pick up weekday passes for Dhs150 and weekend ones for Dhs200. But the smart money goes on daycation deals (Dhs250 weekdays, Dhs350 weekends) with 30 per cent off food and beverages.

Corniche Road, Al Bateen. Tel: (02) 681 1900, @radissonbluauh

Radisson BLU Al Ain

From Sundays to Thursdays you can spend a full day at the resort, from 8am to sunset, for Dhs80 per adult, Dhs60 for kids, couples are Dhs130 and it’s only Dhs200 for a family of four. There’s also currently 25 per cent off the health club memberships.

Al Sarouj. Tel: (03) 768 6666, @radissonblualain

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

You can now unlock a day pass to this ultra-luxe, ultra all-inclusive desert island resort. In addition to waterpark, pool and beach access you also get breakfast, lunch, free-flow adult beverages and the option to use a huge selection of the resort’s facilities. The adult pass for weekdays is Dhs349, weekends are Dhs459, and kids aged between six and 12 get 50 per cent off.

Saadiyat Island, 9am to 6pm. Tel: (02) 492 2222, reservation.saadiyat@rixos.com

Saadiyat Beach Club

This particular private pool complex is without doubt in the top tier of beach clubs for looks and facilities. The weekday passes are Dhs250 per adult (or Dhs350 for a couple), kids seven and over are Dhs100. For weekends it’s Dhs375 each or Dhs525 for a couple, kids are Dhs150.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, 8am to 8pm. Book on the saadiyatbeachclub.ae website, Tel: (02) 656 3500

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

It’s just Dhs100 for weekdays and Dhs130 for weekends at this smart Corniche hotel. The current ‘sip and dip’ package offers three hours of selected free flow hops, grape and blended beverage, with your pool pass from Dhs199.

Corniche Rd, Al Zahiyah. Tel: (02) 677 3333, @sheratonabudhabi

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa

Weekday access to the Westin’s pool and lush manicured gardens is just Dhs75 per adult (Dhs50 for kids ages six to 12). Weekends are available for Dhs100 per adult (Dhs50 for kids). Make sure you book in advance and bring your own towels. ‘Me Mondays’ offer another way to unwind from the grind in an affordable way. Guests are taken on a holistic wellness journey, with a choice of three rejuvenating treatments at the Heavenly Spa; they’re offered tasty nibbles and light refreshments; and can finish the self-care sesh with complimentary pool access. This package is available every Monday between 9am and 2 pm and makes the perfect stage for a bridal or birthday shower, birthday celebrations or a long overdue ‘Me-Day’. And perhaps best of all, it’s only Dhs299.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, 10am to 7pm, Tel: (02) 616 9999, @westinabudhabi

Images: Provided/Instagram