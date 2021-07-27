Because the party shouldn’t stop just because brunch does…

There’s something for everyone across Dubai’s legendary Friday brunch scene. Whether it’s a brunch with pool access, an endless buffet or lively party affair, Dubai serves it and then some on a Friday afternoon.

But what about after brunch? If you’re looking to keep the party going post 4pm, we’ve rounded up some of Dubai’s best after-brunch deals.

Baby Q

What’s the deal: 50 per cent off food and drinks

Popular after-work bar Baby Q in Media One Hotel offers 50 per cent off food and beverages in its daily happy hour which extends right through the weekend, from 5pm to 8pm. Baby Q also has a Friday evening brunch with unlimited drinks and selected food from 7pm to 10pm, priced at Dhs250.

Baby Q, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, happy hour 5pm to 8pm, Fridays. Tel: (04) 443 5403. @babyqdubai

Maiden Shanghai

What’s the deal: Three drinks for Dhs100

For a brilliant party brunch, check out ‘Naughty Noodles’ at Maiden Shanghai from 1pm to 4pm, starting from Dhs400 for ladies for the champagne package. Afterwards, there’s a great deal to be had with the ‘drunch’ offer. Partygoers can enjoy three house drinks for Dhs100 from 4pm to 7pm every Friday with a side of epic skyline sunset views thrown in for free. Even if you’ve not been brunching with some of your mates, you’ll likely find them here after.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 4pm to 7pm, Fridays, Dhs100. Tel: (050) 220 4638. Facebook.com/CandypantsEvents

Palm Bay

What’s the deal: Unlimited drinks and a food platter for Dhs200

If you’re around the Palm Jumeirah area (and even if you’re not) head to tropical-inspired Club Vista Mare bar, Palm Bay from 6pm to 9pm. Here you can enjoy three hours of free-flowing drinks including wine, cocktails and spirits and a sharing plater piled up with nachos, BBQ wings, quesadillas, empanadas and more for Dhs200. To add beer it’s Dhs250, or to include bubbles it’s Dhs300.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Dubai, 6pm to 9pm, Fridays, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

SoBe

What’s the deal: Three drinks for Dhs100

If you’re heading to Akira Back on Friday for Candypants’ new brunch (running 1pm to 4pm, priced from Dhs399), be sure to carry on the party at ultra-chic rooftop bar, Sobe, from 4.30pm until 7.30pm, where you can sip on three house beverages for Dhs100 and party into the evening. The deal at Sobe is open to everyone, even if you haven’t been to the brunch.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 4.30pm to 7.30pm, Fridays, Dhs100. Tel: (04) 245 5555. facebook.com/sobedubai

Tipsy Lion

What’s the deal: Happy hour drinks priced from Dhs25

Head to fairly new British gastropub Tipsy Lion for a roaring time after brunch. Spirits are priced from Dhs25, beers are priced from Dhs27, wines are from Dhs27 and there are special food and bar bites on offer too. Live music will be playing, showcasing a range of local talents.

Tipsy Lion, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Dubai, happy hour from 5pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)58 896 0045. @TipsyLionDubai

Treehouse

What’s the deal: Five drinks for Dhs150

Head to popular Treehouse after brunch where you’ll be able to get your hands on five drinks (including wine, beers and spirits) for Dhs150 from 4pm. It’s pretty much Downtown’s go-to party spot, so don’t be surprised to bump into plenty of people you know who’ve also been at neighbouring brunches.

Hidden, Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, 4pm to 9pm, Fridays, Dhs150. Tel: (058) 827 2763. hiddenbrunch.com

McGettigans

What’s the deal: 3 hours’ unlimited house beverages for Dhs199

If you’ve already spent the day at McGettigan’s regular brunch or are heading there after a different one, their Drunch package should satisfy your need to carry on the party. From 5pm to 8pm, take advantage of their post-brunch deal, where you’ll get unlimited house beverages for Dhs199.

MgGettigans, JLT, Dubai, 5pm to 8pm, Fridays, Dhs199 for unlimited house beverages. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai

Lock Stock & Barrel

What’s the deal: Buy one get one free selected drinks

Lock Stock & Barrel has its own brunch on a Friday anyway, but even if they didn’t, it’s pretty much always guaranteed to be busy. They do buy one get one free on selected beverages in their happy hour deal which runs daily from 4pm to 8pm, and is especially busy as the post-brunch crowd roll in from around the Marina. Pool is Dhs100 to play.

Lock Stock & Barrel, JBR, The Walk, Dubai, happy hour 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com/jbr

Images: Social/Provided