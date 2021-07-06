It features some restaurants you might recognise…

Ras Al Khaimah has firmly solidified itself as a staycation hotspot of late, with flocks of UAE residents spending their weekend exploring the most northern emirate. To make the prospect even more exciting, a new hotel has opened its doors in Ras Al Khaimah.

Hampton by Hilton is a 515-room hotel, now open on the beach at Al Marjan Island (found about 60 minutes from Downtown Dubai). The 750-metre beach provides a calming break from the city, along with the serene ocean views from much of the hotel rooms.

Bringing the outside in, the property is inspired by ‘a day at the beach’; with colourful boat paddles in the guest rooms and surf boards decorating the restaurant. Dubai guests will likely recognise casual dining outlet Claw BBQ at the hotel, as well as the soon to open Karma Kafé.

Additional food and beverage options include all-day dining restaurant, Flavors, beach food truck Surfs Up and pool bar H2O. To keep you active and occupied, guests also have free rein of the infinity pool and a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

“With its rich history, culture and natural attractions, Ras Al Khaimah is a great addition to our global portfolio of nearly 2,700 Hampton by Hilton destinations,” said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, global head, Hampton by Hilton.

This will be the largest Hampton by Hilton in the world. Half of the hotels rooms are connecting, making it the ideal weekend destination for families and groups of friends.

The introductory offer at Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island starts from Dhs299 for bookings between now and August 31. Plus, anyone who books three nights or more get an instant prize, and kids below 12 can stay and eat for free.

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, Dhs299 for rooms before August 31. hilton.com

Images: Provided