The UAE is beautiful…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that! From skyline shots to famous landmarks, sunset clicks and more, if you have an eye-catching photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

*UAE 50: Here’s your chance to have your photographs published in a coffee-table book*

Have an incredible image of the UAE you want to share?

Additionally, if you’re one of those folks who have been living in the UAE for a long time, we want to let you know that we’re on a hunt for some of the oldest photos of the UAE. So, have a dig through those old photo albums and make sure you send us what you have because we want to see and share them with our readers.

Here are some of the best photographs of the UAE we spotted this week.

Amazing sunset over Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALI | عـــلـــي (@aalshemsi)

Look at that sky!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharda (@boho.sundari)

The iconic Burj Al Arab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ΔMR MΔGHЯΔβΨ (@mora_f16)

The classic Downtown Dubai snap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Photos by Jruzz (@jruzz)

This is how a bird sees Sheikh Zayed Road…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙰𝚑𝚖𝚎𝚍 𝙷𝚊𝚜𝚜𝚊𝚗 (@ahmaadmk)

The Abu Dhabi skyline at night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｒａｌｐｈ Ｅｍｅｒｓｏｎ Ｄｅ Ｐｅｒａｌｔａ (@ralphemerson_deperalta)

Two palaces in one!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nooralneyadi

The Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque looking…well, grand…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrienn Katusak (@adrienn.k.at)

Jaw-dropping cloud formations over the capital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gilbert رحال (@al_rahhal)

Snapped from the Abu Dhabi Marina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mostafa Ajjawi (@ajjawiphoto)

Stunning shot of the House of Wisdom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monir Al-Shakaki (@shakaki)

Sunset snapped from Al Suhub Rest House in Khorfakkan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Razeen (@nuhman.razeen)

