Pics of the week: Your best photos of the UAE
The UAE is beautiful…
The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that! From skyline shots to famous landmarks, sunset clicks and more, if you have an eye-catching photo of the UAE, we want to see it.
*UAE 50: Here’s your chance to have your photographs published in a coffee-table book*
Additionally, if you’re one of those folks who have been living in the UAE for a long time, we want to let you know that we’re on a hunt for some of the oldest photos of the UAE. So, have a dig through those old photo albums and make sure you send us what you have because we want to see and share them with our readers.
Here are some of the best photographs of the UAE we spotted this week.
Amazing sunset over Dubai
Look at that sky!
The iconic Burj Al Arab
The classic Downtown Dubai snap
This is how a bird sees Sheikh Zayed Road…
The Abu Dhabi skyline at night
Two palaces in one!
The Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque looking…well, grand…
Jaw-dropping cloud formations over the capital
Snapped from the Abu Dhabi Marina
Stunning shot of the House of Wisdom
Sunset snapped from Al Suhub Rest House in Khorfakkan
