Sponsored: Unlimited sushi and drinks? Yes please…

All of your opinions of Mondays are about to change, as it becomes the best day of the week. Why? Well Seven Sisters Dubai has a brand new deal that will make your Mondays so much more exciting.

From July 5, the recently revamped Seven Sisters is launching a new sushi night. For two hours you’ll be able to enjoy unlimited sushi and an open bar for Dhs195, or add on bottomless bubbles for Dhs270.

If you’re a bonafide sushi fan, this is the event for you. The package comes with more maki, sashimi and nigiri than you can imagine, giving you the chance to sample the flavours of Asia right here in Dubai.

There are two seatings to choose from, so you can pick 8pm to 10pm for a memorable evening once the sun goes down, or 10pm to 12am, if you’re not worried about waking up early the next day.

Seven Sisters’ chic interiors have been given a makeover recently, now offering more seating space to relax in with your friends. The bar has been redesigned with a sophisticated gold art deco theme, while the team preserved those special Dubai Canal views.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Mondays 8pm to 10pm or 10pm to 12am, from Dhs195. @sevensistersdubai