The stunning SLS Dubai hotel launches a luxe spa-cation
This great getaway for two includes breakfast…
Staycations are a great thing to do all year round in Dubai, but never more so than in the summer, when it’s nice to put your foot on the brakes a bit and take some time for you. If that’s just what you’re looking for, how does a fabulous staycation with breakfast and a spa treatment sound?
Stunning new hotel SLS Dubai has teamed up with Ciel Spa to offer you the ultimate couples spa-cation. Whether it’s a romantic night away with your partner or just with a friend, you’re guaranteed to find that peaceful break from reality you’ve been looking for.
The hotly-anticipated SLS Dubai hotel opened back in April, 2021. The incredible 75-storey, 254-room hotel boasts eclectic design everywhere you look, as well as not one, but two record breaking infinity pools overlook the Dubai skyline, including an unobstructed view of Burj Khalifa.
The couple’s ‘spa-cation’ offer includes an overnight stay in a luxe signature room with breakfast the next day. Aswell as enjoying a special 90-minute couple’s treatment at the spa, you’ll also get access to the fully-equipped fitness centre and the rooftop pool.
SLS Dubai is home to lots of amazing restaurants and bars, from Carna, a new concept by acclaimed Italian butcher Dario Cecchini, located on the 74th floor, to Italian female-led restaurant Fi’lia which is beautiful with plenty of rose gold decor and a huge outdoor terrace overlooking the city.
The spa-cation is priced at Dhs1,300 per night. You can check in at 3pm and check out at 12pm.
SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa District. slsdubai.com