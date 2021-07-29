fbpx
The stunning SLS Dubai hotel launches a luxe spa-cation

Staycations
Travel
Lauren Fletcher
Written by:
Lauren Fletcher
6 hours ago

This great getaway for two includes breakfast… 

Staycations are a great thing to do all year round in Dubai, but never more so than in the summer, when it’s nice to put your foot on the brakes a bit and take some time for you. If that’s just what you’re looking for, how does a fabulous staycation with breakfast and a spa treatment sound?

Stunning new hotel SLS Dubai has teamed up with Ciel Spa to offer you the ultimate couples spa-cation. Whether it’s a romantic night away with your partner or just with a friend, you’re guaranteed to find that peaceful break from reality you’ve been looking for.

The hotly-anticipated SLS Dubai hotel opened back in April, 2021. The incredible 75-storey, 254-room hotel boasts eclectic design everywhere you look, as well as not one, but two record breaking infinity pools overlook the Dubai skyline, including an unobstructed view of Burj Khalifa.

@whatsondubaiSLS Dubai is open now in Business Bay ##dubaihotel ##whatsondubai ##staycation ##travel ##rooftop ##views ##thingstodoindubai ##dubaifyp ##foryou ##fyp ##4u♬ Brittle – Gonek

The couple’s ‘spa-cation’ offer includes an overnight stay in a luxe signature room with breakfast the next day. Aswell as enjoying a special 90-minute couple’s treatment at the spa, you’ll also get access to the fully-equipped fitness centre and the rooftop pool.

SLS Dubai is home to lots of amazing restaurants and bars, from Carna, a new concept by acclaimed Italian butcher Dario Cecchini, located on the 74th floor, to Italian female-led restaurant Fi’lia which is beautiful with plenty of rose gold decor and a huge outdoor terrace overlooking the city.

The spa-cation is priced at Dhs1,300 per night. You can check in at 3pm and check out at 12pm.

SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa District. slsdubai.com

