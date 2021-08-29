Cut price park access from Dhs170…

Yas Theme Parks has announced a five-day, flash sale for tickets to their epic Abu Dhabi attractions.

The ‘up to 50 per cent off’ prices will be available online and over the phone between September 1 and 5. Sale prices will be valid on trips to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi or Clymb on any date up to October 14, 2021.

Spotting a theme

Jump onto the record-breaking thrill coasters of Ferrari World for Dhs195 per adults; dive into the enchanted aquatic wonderland of Yas Waterworld for Dhs170; come face-to-face with your favourite DC characters and exciting rides at Warner Bros. World for Dhs195; or head to Clymb to defy gravity with a special indoor skydive and climbing pass for just Dhs220.

Kids go free

This all sounds wonderful, but of course there is another ongoing Yas Island promotion that deals in the spectacular.

The summer’s kids go free deal will be extended to sit across all parks between September 6 and 30 — meaning children under 12 will be given a free, Yas Theme Park pass with every paying adult ticket.

Vaccinations and a recent PCR test (within 30 days) are now required to access almost all public spaces in Abu Dhabi.

For those travelling from outside Abu Dhabi

PCR tests are required for crossing the road border between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The validity window depends on your vaccination status. Find out more information in our guide to accessing the emirate.

Ticket sale begins September 1 and ends September 5, 2021. Tickets can be bought for visits between September 1 and October 14, 2021. For more info on opening times, safety measures and ticket purchase please visit ferrariworldabudhabi.com, yaswaterworld.com and wbworldabudhabi.com.

