We’re nearing the end of August which means cooler climes and outdoor activities are within sight. It also means that some of our favourite Dubai destinations are reopening after a summer hiatus, and one such venue is DRIFT Beach Dubai, a What’s On Dubai award-winner.

This chic beach club has long been legendary with both Dubai residents, sun-seeking celebrities and tourists alike for its Instagrammable setting, fabulous location (at the One & Only Royal Mirage hotel) and amazing views stretching all the way out to Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai.

It’s opening once again this weekend, on Friday, August 20 so level up that tanning time. The pool and beach will be open from 10am to 7pm. Single sun beds are priced from Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends. Other packages are available too.

DRIFT is bang with a bang, with the reintroduction of its popular ladies’ day on Mondays and Tuesdays, offering ladies a sun bed for Dhs100 with a cocktail included. ‘Rose sunset’ takes place every day from 6pm to 9pm with a selection of rose wine.

On Wednesdays, guests who enjoy breakfast will get a complimentary sun bed (all other weekdays give a 50 per cent discount off pool and beach access after breakfast). Sup Fit (a kind of yoga-hiit session on a body board) classes will be back on Tuesdays and Saturdays from the second week in September.

All that tanning can make you hungry so hit up the beautiful Provençal restaurant which overlooks the pool. It serves breakfast from 9am to 11.30am every day with dishes such as avocado toast, banoffee waffles and signature omelette on the menu.

You can also visit for lunch or dinner and tuck into a varied set of dishes including Tartare De Thon, L’Artichaut and Les Encornets for starters, and mains such as Le Poulet Provencal or Spaghetti Al Pil-Pil.

DRIFT Beach Club, One & Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, open 9am to 9pm. Tel: 04 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Images: Provided