Ibiza is coming back to us…

The season is upon us and it has come back with somewhat of a bang. The Ibiza Beach Festival is gracing our Dubai sands yet again for another opening like no other. So kick off your shoes and get ready for the ultimate season opening.

The Ibiza Beach Festival will be taking place at the iconic Dubai venue, Soul Beach at the JA The Resort, on Saturday, September 30. Early bird tickets are already available here and start from Dhs250.

We are all ready for the Dubai heat to evaporate and for us to be dancing on the sands in the cooler winter sun. Which is why this announcement couldn’t come at a better time, it means those days are just around the corner.

The lineup

Headlining the Ibiza Beach Festival is none other than Mochakk. The Brazillian DJ and producer has worked back to back alongside the likes of legend in the industry, Black Coffee.

If you aren’t familiar with his work we recommend checking out tracks such as Express Yourself, a track originally by Diplo that Mochakk remixed; Da Fonk, and one of his latest tracks No8Do.

Other artists in the lineup include Stasi Salin, Jixo and Danz, Clint Maximas, Sug and Somuchee.

The deets

Doors are set to open from midday but the event will of course carry on well into the night. You are encouraged to wear beachwear and naturally, the event is strictly 21+.

The first round of tickets are early bird and are priced at Dhs250. You can purchase them from Platinumlist here. Table bookings are also available.

Other concerts in September

If you’re looking to keep busy throughout the month of September with concerts – Dubai has a wild lineup of concerts incoming. The lineup includes the likes of Afrobeats legend, Davido on September 2, as well as iconic 90’s boybands A1 and 911 on September 22.

Ibiza Beach Festival, Soul Beach, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, September 30 from midday, tickets from Dhs250.

