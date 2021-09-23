Get a month pass for the price of a day…

Expo 2020 Dubai opens its doors to the world on October 1 and if you don’t have your pass just yet, here’s a great offer!

Expo 2020 Dubai has launched an ‘October Pass’ for just Dhs95 where you will gain access to the greatest show in the world for the whole of October. That’s 31 days where you can enjoy immersive experiences, eclectic entertainment, innovation, inspiring insights and much more.

The October Pass is the price of a standard day pass which is valid just for one day. So, this is a great deal since Expo 2020 will require multiple visits.

The pass will only be available to purchase only until October 15.

Other ways to get a free pass

Missed this deadline? Don’t worry! You can get a free pass if you can stay at Address Hotels and Resorts and Vida Hotels and Resorts properties in Dubai or book a holiday with Emirates or flyDubai. Read more here.

Visitors ages 60 and above, people of determination, children under the age of 18 and students (with a valid ID from any academic institution across the world) can enter for free.

Before you go…

In case you weren’t aware, an update announced earlier this month stated new entry protocols to Expo 2020 Dubai. Visitors are now required to show proof of vaccination or negative PCR test.

Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off on Thursday, September 30 with a number of stars set to perform. World-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli and platinum-selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding have been announced to perform thus far.

Millions of people from all corners of the globe are expected to descend on the Expo 2020 site during the 6-month-exhibition. It’s located close to Al Maktoum International Airport.

Images: Expo 2020 Dubai