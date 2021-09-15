Planning on visiting Expo 2020? There’s an important update you need to be aware of…

Expo 2020 Dubai is getting ready to open its doors on Friday, October 1 2021. With just days to go, the Expo 2020 Dubai organising team has updated the vaccination and testing requirements to ensure the event is safe for the world to come to visit.

An announcement made by the team on September 15, 2021 states that visitors to Expo 2020 will now need to present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Expo 2020 Dubai is one of the largest global gathering since the start of the pandemic and millions of visitors are expected. The update to the entry requirements is for the health and safety of all visitors, participants and staff.

Here’s what you need to know.

According to a press release, visitors aged 18 and above will be required to present proof of any vaccine recognised by their national government or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Non-vaccinated ticket-holders who do not have a test within this period can get a test done at the PCR testing facility adjacent to the Expo 2020 site. The PCR test will be free of charge if you present a valid Expo 2020 ticket, alongside an Expo 1-Day or multi-day pass.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai, stated, ‘By updating our vaccination and testing requirements, we are opening up a world of discovery and education for every visitor from every corner of the planet, enabling the world to experience Expo 2020’s incredible offering in a safe and secure manner.’

Her Excellency also pointed out that the UAE has seen a decline of nearly 84 per cent in cases adding that Expo 2020 will need to build on the UAE’s success in combating Covid-19.

She added, ‘Our commitment to the health and safety of all visitors, participants and staff will remain our number one priority.’

Her Excellency continued stating that the event will ‘continue to follow the guidance of the leading science and medical experts, adjusting measures as appropriate in our commitment to hosting an exceptional experience that all the world can enjoy.’

Dubai itself has seen a steady influx of visitors since it reopened to tourists welcoming 2.85 million visitors in the first half of 2021. These numbers are expected to rise in the fourth quarter, boosted by Expo 2020 Dubai and the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Additionally, it is mandatory for all Expo and International Participant staff, volunteers, contractors and service providers to be vaccinated.

There will be on-site sanitisation stations, face masks will have to be worn both indoor and outdoor and two-metre social distancing will be maintained.

Images: Expo 2020 Dubai