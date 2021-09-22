Listen up, Mattar Farm fans…

If you love your smoked meats, there’s a high chance you’ll have come across The Mattar Farm, run by the first Arab pit master, Hattem Mattar. The smoke house has gained in popularity over the years, which is no surprise when you see the dishes it has on offer.

Known for serving some of the juiciest succulent brisket, The Mattar Farm is a must-try for all meat-lovers in Dubai. Hattem also had a popular concept in Egypt this summer, with a different menu of smoke house delights for guests to feast on.

In exciting news, Hattem Mattar has revealed he will collaborate with Jumeirah on a new pop up coming to Souk Madinat. This will be the first licensed venue for the pit master, who promises a completely different menu and beautiful decor for the bar.

Speaking to What’s On, he said: “We’re going to do whole smoked dry-aged cuts and serve everything to tables. We’re going to do a dish that we launched in Egypt, which everyone’s asking for, and will only be available [at Souk Madinat].”

Expect a laid-back spot with great atmosphere and knowledgeable staff, who will assist you in picking the right dishes to try. The Mattar Farm is famous for its brisket, but also serves up excellent pastrami, wings and ribs.

We’re not sure yet exactly when the Souk Madinat pop-up will open, but will be sure to update you as we get more details.

@themattarfarm

Images: Instagram