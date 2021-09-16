The UAE is beautiful…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that! From skyline shots to famous landmarks, nature clicks and more, if you have an eye-catching photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

Here are some of the best photographs of the UAE we spotted this week

Downtown Dubai cityscape

Glittery Dubai skyline

A bit of old and new Dubai

Creekside in Old Dubai

This looks like a painting!

Love the reflection in this shot

Great snap of Aldar HQ

Beautiful Sharjah

Striking click of The Scroll at House of Wisdom

Images: Instagram