Sponsored: Dip in the dark as a top DJ spins the decks…

There’s still a few weeks left of the season, and perennially popular Zero Gravity is making sure to squeeze all the partying out of the final few weekends in style. This Saturday, the beach club will welcome a headline set from Brit music producer and dance DJ Nathan Dawe.

Taking place on Saturday May 4, Paradiso presents Nathan Dawe will see the DJ bringing his 21 Reasons and pulsing dance sound to the poolside of Zero Gravity, for an unforgettable night of cool tunes, and only the best vibes. Ahead of heading to Ibiza for his third summer residency at Ibiza Rocks, you’ll be able to catch Nathan Dawe live on the Zero Gravity decks, bringing his high-energy dance set back to the city for one final time before summer.

Tickets to the Nathan Dawe DJ set are Dhs100 for guys including two drinks. For ladies, there’s free entry all night long. Why not take your partying from day to night? Kick off your Saturday with the Tropical Brunch, which runs from 1pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs399 guys, inclusive of unlimited food and house beverages. Bag a spot on the beach, by the pool or in the lively garden area and enjoy a fun-filled day on the beach, then you’ll automatically snag free entry to Nathan Dawe’s set after dark.

And of course, as this is a Zero Gravity party, you’ll get to enjoy pool access all night long, so you can enjoy a dip in the dark while listening to the tunes of the international DJ.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, 8pm to 12am, Saturday May 4, Dhs100 gents, ladies free entry. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae